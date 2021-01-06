Sen. Tom Cotton Calls For Rioters To Be Fully Prosecuted

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton strongly condemned the violence that broke out in and around the Capitol Wednesday and called for those responsible to be fully prosecuted.

Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress began to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory, prompting both the House and Senate to abruptly adjourn and for lawmakers, including Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to leave for their own safety.

“This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law. God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe,” Cotton tweeted. (RELATED: Trump, As His Supporters Storm The US Capitol, Lashes Out At Pence For Refusing To Overturn Election)

Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. This needs to end now. https://t.co/zyrFUFYZm1 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) January 6, 2021

Protests began around the White House Wednesday morning, where Trump and several Republican allies rallied the crowd. Trump also said that he would march with his supporters to the Capitol but ultimately returned to the White House.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber pic.twitter.com/I021tKliUD — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The protests escalated into riots outside of the Capitol as Trump supporters clashed with Capitol Police and attempted to storm the building, resulting in the building entering lockdown with lawmakers, staffers and reporters inside.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.