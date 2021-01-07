REPORT: Auburn Hires Derek Mason As The DC Of The Tigers

Derek Mason is reportedly headed to Auburn.

According to AL.com, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has hired the former Vanderbilt head coach to be the new defensive coordinator of the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vandy fired Mason after the Missouri game this past season.

Sources: Auburn is hiring former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason as its defensive coordinator. Should be finalized in the near future. Multiple schools had been pursuing him for defensive coordinator jobs. Auburn is the one to ultimately land him. https://t.co/LqbofHJreW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2021

Despite how much I mocked Mason for the entire Sarah Fuller debacle this past season, there’s no doubt he has a solid defensive mind.

I never doubted for a second that he’d quickly get snatched up after Vandy cut him loose.

Vanderbilt is parting ways with head football coach Derek Mason. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as interim head coach until a replacement is named.https://t.co/eaSfVhZOdy — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 29, 2020

Harsin is now in control of one of the most powerful football programs in America, and he has to compete in the same state as Nick Saban.

That means he has to swing for the fence when it comes to making hires. There is very little room for errors to be made.

Hiring Mason is a very solid choice, and it should give the Tigers a very competent and solid defense.

Now, we’ll have to see how Auburn does this season. I think there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.