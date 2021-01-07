Editorial

REPORT: Auburn Hires Derek Mason As The DC Of The Tigers

Vanderbilt v Missouri

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Derek Mason is reportedly headed to Auburn.

According to AL.com, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin has hired the former Vanderbilt head coach to be the new defensive coordinator of the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vandy fired Mason after the Missouri game this past season.

Despite how much I mocked Mason for the entire Sarah Fuller debacle this past season, there’s no doubt he has a solid defensive mind.

I never doubted for a second that he’d quickly get snatched up after Vandy cut him loose.

Harsin is now in control of one of the most powerful football programs in America, and he has to compete in the same state as Nick Saban.

That means he has to swing for the fence when it comes to making hires. There is very little room for errors to be made.

Hiring Mason is a very solid choice, and it should give the Tigers a very competent and solid defense.

 

Now, we’ll have to see how Auburn does this season. I think there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic.