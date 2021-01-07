Rush Limbaugh: People Are ‘Calling For The End Of Violence’ — Says He’s Glad ‘Actual Tea Party Guys’ Didn’t ‘Feel That Way’

Rush Limbaugh said there are a “lot of people calling for the end of violence” and that he’s glad “Sam Adams” and “actual Tea Party guys” didn’t “feel that way.”

“Four years of a coup launched in the Oval Office of Barack Obama to overturn the election results of 2016, and not a single word of concern about the potential damage to our Constitution. No,” the host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” shared Thursday as he talked about the riots at the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: ‘They Promised Blockbuster Stuff’: Rush Limbaugh Decries Lack Of Results From Trump Legal Team)

WATCH:

Limbaugh: “There’s a lot of people calling for the end of violence…I am glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way.”pic.twitter.com/Sr3Pw68YeV — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) January 7, 2021

“There were just utter denials,” he added. “‘We didn’t do it. ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. [President Donald] Trump’s gotta go. Trump’s poison.'” (RELATED: Rush Limbaugh Discusses His Evangelical Faith In ‘Fox & Friends’ Interview)

Limbaugh noted what he called the “irony” of the situation and said there are a lot of people calling for the end of violence, including conservatives on social media “who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances.”

“I’m glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual Tea Party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way,” Rush continued.

He also argued that the majority of those who stormed the Capitol were not violent, and among them were “some Antifa, Democrat-sponsored instigators.” (RELATED: How The Trump March Went From Political Rally To Violent Riot In Just 2 Hours)

“I know they broke some windows at the Capitol and so forth,” Limbaugh said. “Yeah, I know they breached the doors and took some selfies. Oh, that’s what they took? They took selfies. So you can set fire to a downtown strip of any blue state city — Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York — and it’s called a peaceful protest. But you dare not set foot where the political class lives and works and does its job.”

At one point, the radio host talked about the “anti-presidential protests” that were held in the Capitol during Trump’s impeachment proceedings in 2019.

“Nobody was concerned about it, in terms of the damage being done to our government institutions,” Limbaugh told his listeners. “And in the mother of all ironies, the Democrats and the media are calling yesterday’s protests ‘a bloody coup attempt.’ A bloody coup attempt! Even though the only blood spilled was that of an unarmed Trump supporter who was shot.”