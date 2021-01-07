Simon & Schuster Cancels Publication Of Josh Hawley’s Book

Publishing company Simon & Schuster canceled plans to publish Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s book following Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH,” the publishing company said in a statement. “We did not come to this decision lightly.” (RELATED: Hawley Says ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Showed Up To His Front Door And Threatened His Wife, New Born Daughter)

“As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints; at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” Simon & Schuster added.

“This could not be more Orwellian,” Hawley said in a Thursday statement. “Simon & Schuster is canceling my contract because I was representing my constituents, leading a debate on the Senate floor on voter integrity, which they have now decided to redefine as sedition.” (RELATED: Sen. Josh Hawley To Object Electoral College Certification Process On January 6)

My statement on the woke mob at @simonschuster pic.twitter.com/pDxtZvz5J0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 7, 2021

“Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute,” the senator continued. “It’s a direct assault on the First Amendment. Only approved speech can now be published. This is the Left looking to cancel everyone they don’t approve of. I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We’ll see you in court.”

A riot erupted Wednesday in Washington, D.C., after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in protest of the certification of the Electoral College votes, which took place that same day. Lawmakers were evacuated from the building after rioters breached security and entered the building. One woman was shot and killed by a police officer and three other people died from medical emergencies during the riot.

Hawley said in a Wednesday statement that he condemned the violence and called for those who broke the law to be prosecuted.

“Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line,” the senator said. “The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job.”