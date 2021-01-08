Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones Wins The Davey O’Brien Award

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones won a huge honor Thursday night.

Jones earned the Davey O’Brien Award, which is for the best quarterback in college football. After an insanely impressive season with the Crimson Tide, there’s no doubt at all he deserves it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mac Jones might not be as naturally talented as Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence, but I 100% can get behind him earning the Davey O’Brien Award.

The Crimson Tide are currently undefeated, in the national title game and Jones‘ command of the offense and arm is a huge part of the reason why.

It’s just insane to think about how pretty much nobody outside of diehard football fans knew who he was last season when he took over after Tua got hurt.

He was just a backup for Nick Saban. A year later, Mac Jones has become a household name in college football, a Heisman finalist, a major NFL prospect and the Davey O’Brien Award winner.

The dude has had a hell of a run over the past year.

Now, we wait to see what he does against Ohio State in the national title game. Catch the action Monday night at 8:00 EST on ESPN!