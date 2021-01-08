Brian Kilmeade: ‘Scary’ That 45% Of Republicans Approve Of Storming Of The Capitol

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade said Friday it’s “scary” that 45% of Republicans say they approve of the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Kilmeade interviewed Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy when he referenced the YouGov poll released the day after the unrest.

According to the poll, 45% of Republicans approved of the storming of the Capitol while 43% disapproved. Just 21% of Independents and 2% of Democrats showed support. (RELATED: Poll: 45% Of Republicans Support Ransacking Of US Capitol)

One in five voters, including 45% of Republicans, support what is happening at the Capitol building Registered voters: 21% support / 71% oppose

Democrats: 2% support / 96% oppose

Republicans: 45% support / 43% oppose — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) January 7, 2021

“I think what Democrats want is conservatives back on their heels retreating so this leftist marxist movement can advance in America,” Duffy said. “I’m telling you what, in the middle of America, it’s not happening. They are still with the President.”

Not all Republicans are standing with the President however as a growing number have condemned the riot and have called for the people who broke into the Capitol to be arrested and prosecuted, including South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Duffy previously said that he was “angry” to see “thugs” storm the Capitol, but said that many of the protestors were peaceful. Kilmeade chimed in that he thought the further we got away from Wednesday the “better it’s going to be for everyone.”

“YouGov just did a survey and asked Republicans what do you think? Do you support what happened at the Capitol? And 45% approved of the riots at the Capitol. That, to me, is scary. ” Kilmeade continued before closing with “No one can ever approve that act, ever.”