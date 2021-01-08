Joe Burrow Expects To Be Ready For The Start Of The 2021 Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to be ready to roll by week one of the 2021 season.

Burrow destroyed his knee in late November against Washington, and it was just a brutal injury for the rising NFL star.

Joe Burrow suffers a GRUESOME injury. Looks like he snapped his leg in half. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it appears. pic.twitter.com/iGcme7oFLT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 22, 2020

MRI revealed more damage than anticipated: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, and suffered other structural issues in his knee as well, per @Ben_Baby and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2020

Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be ready to go when September gets here. He told Colin Cowherd during a Thursday interview that he thinks he’ll be “fine” for week one of next season.

.@ColinCowherd: Will you be ready for the opener? What’s your gut feeling?@JoeyB: I think I’ll be ready. I think I’ll be just fine pic.twitter.com/VqdZDvdKTu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 7, 2021

This is great news for fans of the Bengals. Burrow was having a hell of a rookie season, and he 100% had things trending up in Cincy.

Then, it all was halted after one gruesome injury.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

You never want to see anyone get hurt. It’s part of the game, but everyone hates to see it happen, especially to the face of a franchise.

The good news is that it sounds like Burrow will ultimately bounce back, and I hope he’s as great as ever once he returns.

There’s no question he’s taking the Bengals in a positive direction.