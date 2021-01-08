Editorial

Joe Burrow Expects To Be Ready For The Start Of The 2021 Season

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is injured during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow expects to be ready to roll by week one of the 2021 season.

Burrow destroyed his knee in late November against Washington, and it was just a brutal injury for the rising NFL star. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Luckily, it sounds like he’ll be ready to go when September gets here. He told Colin Cowherd during a Thursday interview that he thinks he’ll be “fine” for week one of next season.

This is great news for fans of the Bengals. Burrow was having a hell of a rookie season, and he 100% had things trending up in Cincy.

Then, it all was halted after one gruesome injury.

You never want to see anyone get hurt. It’s part of the game, but everyone hates to see it happen, especially to the face of a franchise.

The good news is that it sounds like Burrow will ultimately bounce back, and I hope he’s as great as ever once he returns.

 

There’s no question he’s taking the Bengals in a positive direction.