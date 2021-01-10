Ohio State Drops Awesome Hype Video Ahead Of The National Title Game

Ohio State has released an awesome hype video ahead of the national title game.

The Buckeyes will play Monday night against the Crimson Tide, and millions of fans around the country are excited to see what happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, this hype video from OSU will only send the energy surrounding the game through the roof. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

I am so excited for Monday night. I can’t even begin to tell you how pumped I am. It’s OSU vs. Alabama.

As a fan of college football, what more could you ever ask for? We’re talking about two historic powerhouses. It’s the Big 10 vs. the SEC!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

If you’re not amped up for Monday night, then I have to question whether or not you’re even a real fan. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Tune in Monday night at 8:00 EST on ESPN!