Boise State Hires Andy Avalos As The New Coach Of The Broncos, Contract Is Worth Roughly $8 Million

Boise State has hired Andy Avalos as the new football coach of the Broncos.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Avalos’ deal with the Broncos is for five years, and has a value that’s estimated to be in the ballpark of $8.1 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will earn a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2021 season.

Honestly, I don’t know much about Avalos at all. In fact, I hadn’t even heard of him prior to the Broncos pulling the trigger on hiring him.

All I know is that he’s the former Oregon DC, which apparently was enough to launch him into the MWC job.

Maybe most importantly, he played for the Broncos back in the day. That likely means BSU is his dream job.

When a coach lands at this dream job, he doesn’t leave. If Avalos has success, then he’s going to be there for decades to come seeing as how he’s not even 40 yet.

Boise State is loaded with resources, has the fanbase you need to win and they now have their new head coach. I would say things are looking great for the Broncos.