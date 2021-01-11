‘The Same Way We Treat Al Qaeda’: Meghan McCain Voices Support For Sending Capitol Rioters To ‘Gitmo’

Meghan McCain said Monday that she would support treating domestic terrorists — like the Capitol rioters — “the same way we treat Al Qaeda.”

McCain said on a segment of ABC's "The View" that she wasn't "against" sending domestic terrorists to the infamous prison at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba.

Cohost Sunny Hostin began the segment by saying that the impeachment and removal of President Donald Trump was the only way to make sure that there was true accountability for the riot during which his supporters had breached the Capitol. The resulting chaos left five dead, including one Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick. A second officer, Howard Liebengood, reportedly took his own life on Saturday.

McCain said that she did not believe Congress could go through with impeachment and removal prior to President-elect Biden’s inauguration, but she agreed that those who were a part of the violence and the rioting should be held accountable.

“I just think we need to treat the domestic terrorists the way we do actual terrorists,” McCain said. “I think we need to consider all the possibilities. I’m not against sending these people to Gitmo, and that may sound extreme. These are domestic terrorists who attacked our own republic. They should be treated the same way we treat Al Qaeda.”