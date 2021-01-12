Man Who Stormed Capitol Regrets Nothing Because His Dating Profile Blew Up

A 26-year-old who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 regrets nothing because he didn’t commit any violent acts and said his dating profile has since been “blowing up,” according to Bloomberg.

Brandon Fellows of upstate New York said he attended the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot after he saw President Donald Trump’s tweet that said there would be a “big protest” and that it would “be wild,” according to Bloomberg.

Despite entering the Capitol, smoking a blunt in a senator’s office, and heckling police officers, Fellows told the outlet he doesn’t regret his decision.

“I have no regrets,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “I didn’t hurt anyone, I didn’t break anything. I did trespass though, I guess.”

Fellows said his dating profile on Bumble is “blowing up” after he posted pictures of himself at the Capitol riot, according to the report.

Brandon Fellows said “his profile on the dating app Bumble is “blowing up” after he posted pictures of himself at the Capitol.” https://t.co/l9j8raZtlx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 12, 2021

Fellows was allegedly unaware that there had been plans to march to the Capitol and break in. After Trump spoke to a crowd of supporters, some attendees began marching toward the Capitol, including Fellows.

“I was like ‘Oh cool, there’s gonna be a march,'” he said, according to the report. “I’ve never been in a march.”

The Capitol had already been overrun with rioters by the time Fellows arrived. Fellows told the outlet that he decided to scale the wall to reach the Senate because he didn’t want to miss out on “history.”

Once inside, Fellows heckled police officers who weren’t wearing helmets, Bloomberg reported after reviewing some videos Fellows posted to Snapchat. (RELATED: Ex-Wife Reportedly Turns In Former Spouse After Seeing Him In Photos Of Capitol Hill Riot)

“Where’s your helmet, bro?” Fellows reportedly asked an officer.

“I wasn’t issued one, because they ran out,” the officer responded.

At one point, Fellows broke into Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s office, according to the report. While in Merkley’s office, Fellows reportedly smoked a blunt.

Even though crackdowns have begun to find any and all participants from Wednesday’s riot, Fellows said he plans to return to the nation’s capital for more protests surrounding President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the report.

Fellows said he believes there will be more violence. The FBI expressed a similar warning, noting protests are supposedly being planned at all 50 state capital’s and the nation’s capital, according to CNN.

The Capitol riot left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer.