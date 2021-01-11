President Donald Trump Declares A State Of Emergency For Washington, DC

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the nation’s capital Monday ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

“President Donald J. Trump declared that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered Federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration from January 11 to January 24, 2021,” the statement reads.

The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate “all disaster relief efforts” to help local authorities.

The FBI has received reports that “armed protests” are being planned across the nation at each state capitol and the U.S. Capitol in D.C. in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration, according to CNN.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the FBI bulletin said, according to CNN. The bulletin reportedly notes that there are also threats of an “uprising” should Trump be removed from office through the 25th amendment.

Following the Capitol riots that left five dead, Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser extended a city-wide public emergency that would last 15 days– well past Trump’s last days in office. (RELATED: Facebook Removing All ‘Stop The Steal’ Content)

“Today, First Amendment protests turned violent,” a press release said. “Many persons came to the District armed and for the purpose of engaging in violence and destruction and have engaged in violence and destruction.”

Bowser said due to the unrest, which she blamed on Trump, the city would be under a state of emergency going forward.

There will also be “at least” 10,000 troops deployed to the capitol by Saturday to prepare for the inauguration, according to the Associated Press.