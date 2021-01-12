REPORT: Dutch Customs Officials Are Seizing Sandwiches From UK Drivers Arriving At Border

Dutch customs officers have reportedly been confiscating sandwiches from drivers arriving from the United Kingdom as required by post-Brexit rules that ban personal imports of meat and dairy products in the European Union.

Videos posted online show officials explaining to bewildered drivers at the Hook of Holland ferry terminal that since Brexit “you are no longer allowed to bring certain foods to Europe, like meat, fruit, vegetables, fish, that kind of stuff,” according to The Guardian.

For one driver, the new rules meant he had to give up several sandwiches that were wrapped in tinfoil. When the man asked if he could take the meat off and keep the bread, the customs officer told him “No, everything will be confiscated. Welcome to the Brexit, sir, I’m sorry,” according to the report.

Nothing says ‘taking back control’ than having your sandwiches confiscated at the Dutch border. #torybrexit Britain pic.twitter.com/EIZ6VqswVP — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ????????????????????????‍☠️???????? (@g_gosden) January 11, 2021

The ban on imports began Jan. 1, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) saying travelers should “use, consume, or dispose of” prohibited items before they get to the border, according to the guidance. (RELATED: Subway Sandwich Bread Fails To Meet Legal Definition Of Bread In Ireland)

“You cannot bring products of an animal origin such as those containing meat or dairy (e.g. a ham and cheese sandwich) into the EU.”

The European commission says the ban is needed because meat and dairy products may contain pathogens that could sicken animals.