‘We’ve Been Through A Lot Of Sh*t Together’: Meghan McCain Responds To Joy Behar Saying She ‘Did Not Miss’ Her

Meghan McCain said she’s been through “a lot of shit” with “The View” co-hosts when asked about Joy Behar saying she didn’t miss her while she was gone on maternity leave.

“It’s been such a rough reentry back into ‘The View,'” McCain explained during her appearance Monday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” The clip was noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Media Reacts After Former Fox News Editor Blasts New Yorker Exposé)

The co-host explained that she was gone on maternity leave a lot longer than she had planned because she “had a really hard birth” and had to be put on “a magnesium drip.”

“I will say, I missed everyone,” Meghan added. “Even if some people didn’t miss me, I missed the show. We’re a family. All these women were at my dad’s funeral, we’ve been through a lot of s—t together, and I missed being on this show.” (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

“And I hope that we can all be examples, myself included, for where the country should go forward,” the host continued. “Cause whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show. Joy’s not going anywhere on the show. We all have to live and coexist together, just like Americans right now.”

Things got heated on the ABC talk show during McCain‘s first week back when Behar said she didn’t “miss” her after the conservative host suggested otherwise.

“This is why you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave, you missed me so much,” Meghan teased. “You missed fighting with me.”

“I did not,” Joy replied. “I did not miss you. Zero.”

“That’s so nasty, I was teasing,” McCain answered. “That’s so rude.”