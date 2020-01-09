Report: No One On ‘The View’ Is Talking To Meghan McCain

None of the ladies on the ABC daytime talk show “The View” are reportedly talking to co-host Meghan McCain, even fellow conservative host, Abby Huntsman.

“They [Huntsman and McCain] aren’t speaking to each other,” an insider with knowledge shared with Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Whoopi Goldberg Makes Peace With Meghan McCain After Arguing Intensely On-Air)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Jan 9, 2020 at 12:25pm PST

“It’s been about a month,” the source added. “None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad.”(RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

The insider continued, “Meghan’s so rude.” While another source claimed that, “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.” (RELATED: Beto O’Rourke Drops F-Bomb In Live CNN Interview)

Other sources claimed that McCain is “rude and dismissive” to “The View’s” guests and the co-hosts and “very self-important.”

And things have been heated over the last month on the show, with Whoopi Goldberg blasting the former Fox News co-host on-air during a segment, telling her to “stop talking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Dec 19, 2019 at 1:20pm PST

“Girl! Please stop talking,” Goldberg interjected. “Please stop talking right now!” However, the co-host later explained that people shouldn’t “assume that we’re over here with butcher knives under the table.”

Despite those reports, an ABC rep with the popular show said, “We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day.”

As previously reported, reports surfaced over the summer alleging that McCain was done with the show, “feeling like a caged animal” and felt “so exhausted and defeated” following all the on-air clashes she’d had with her liberal co-hosts.

However, when the 23rd season of the “View” hit the air in September, McCain had returned to the desk with the rest of the ladies.