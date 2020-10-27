Meghan McCain Is Anticipating A ‘War’ Against Legacy Media No ‘Matter Who Wins’ Election

Meghan McCain said she’s “anticipating” a “war” against the legacy media no matter whether President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the election.

“Six days until the election and all I’m anticipating no matter who wins is…” the 35-year-old co-host of “The View” tweeted Tuesday, along with a gif of the late Andrew Breitbart saying “War.” (RELATED: Media Reacts After Former Fox News Editor Blasts New Yorker Exposé)

Six days until the election and all I’m anticipating no matter who wins is… pic.twitter.com/Hbt1onkhVo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 27, 2020

The comments from the famed Breitbart News founder come from the documentary called “Hating Breitbart” by filmmaker Andrew Marcus. (RELATED: ‘He Provided A Public Service’: Joy Behar Thanks Jeffrey Toobin For Distracting From Trump)

In the extended trailer originally aired in 2012 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Breitbart makes his infamous “war” statement against the legacy media.

WATCH:

In the clip, the conservative journalist, talked about how sick he was of the “media dictating the terms of the narrative in this country.”

“I’m so sick of having to be apologetic for who I am,” Breitbart shared, as the clip goes to a montage of media referring to the Tea Party as “tea baggers.” “The left pits people against each other, divide and conquer is the strategy. I don’t want to live in that world.”

The trailer then cuts to various people shouting that the journalist is “a racist” as he noted the left’s goal with political correctness is to “try and get those with whom they disagree to shut up.”

Breitbart continued, “And the tea party movement and Sarah Palin and Michele Bachman and Allen West and all the people that have gone out there against the mainstream media and said ‘You’re gonna call us racist, you’re gonna call us potential Timothy McVeighs? F**k. You. War.”