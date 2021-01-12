Nurse Working Frontline Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Wins $1M Lottery

A nurse, who spent almost the last year working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, won a $1 million lottery prize Wednesday.

Terri Watkins of North Carolina’s ticket was chosen Wednesday out of 513,000 submissions to the North Carolina Education Lottery’s Supreme Riches second-chance drawing.

Nurse Working on Coronavirus Frontlines Wins $1M Lottery: ‘I Had Been Praying for Something’​ https://t.co/fEmkv4vMnL — People (@people) January 12, 2021

“I thought that it was a scam. I was a little upset actually!” Watkins told the lottery. “I thought that it was not real, couldn’t be real. It’s still something that I really don’t believe, I’m still in some shock here.” (RELATED: Lottery Winners Donate Thousands To Local Supermarket Staff)

Watkins works as a nurse in the COVID unit at a long-term care facility, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“Just seeing some of the things that I’ve had to see, I am very thankful,” she said. “I had been praying for something to help me with this situation. It really is a great thing. I’m very blessed.”

It’s unclear what Watkins plans to spend the lottery money on.

“I’m just gonna take it slow and easy and figure out what I’m gonna do,” said Watkins. “I would love a new home, but I’ve just got to take time and put it in the right place.”

What a well deserved reward for such an interesting year in the field of nursing. At least Watkins can have a little peace of mind with this new money coming in.