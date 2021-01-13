‘He Is Done’: Claire McCaskill Says Mitch McConnell’s Message To Republicans Was A ‘Foghorn’

MSNBC Contributor Claire McCaskill said Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s message to Senate Republicans on impeachment has not been “a whisper” but a “foghorn.”

McConnell is reportedly considering supporting the second impeachment of President Donald Trump if the House of Representatives approves the articles of impeachment and sends them to the Senate for trial. The articles are being drawn up as a response to Trump allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. (RELATED: Former Senator McCaskill Laments Riot After President Called On Supporters To March On Capitol)

‘What Mitch McConnell did yesterday was not a whisper. It was a foghorn. It was a loud, amplified message to every Republican senator and beyond that he is done,” said McCaskill. “I don’t know what will happen. Nobody, I think, is lobbying for votes or whipping votes to try to protect this president.”

Many prominent Republicans in the House expressed that they will vote to impeach the President, including New York Rep. John Katko, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and House Conference Chair Liz Cheney. Some Republican members of the Senate have also expressed their desire for Trump to leave office early or that they will consider the articles if approved, including Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse.

“There would be some, really symmetry or symbolism of the Senate voting on conviction next Monday on Martin Luther King day after we saw Confederate flags marched through the Capitol proudly,” McCaskill finished by saying. “I think Martin Luther King would approve of the Senate working on the day that honors him, to complete their work in terms of convicting Donald Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors.”