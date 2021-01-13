Editorial

REPORT: Rockets Send James Harden To The Brooklyn Nets In Massive Three-Team Trade Deal

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
The Houston Rockets have reportedly traded James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a massive three-way deal that includes the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Houston will get players Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four pick swaps in the deal, according to a report shared by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarkowski and Ramona Shelburne.

LaVert will end up with the Indiana Pacers and Houston will end up with Victor Oladipo, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Find $50,000 For Violating The NBA’s Coronavirus Rules)

“Brooklyn’s acquiring James Harden in a three-way deal with Cleveland. Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four 1st round picks – including Cavs’ 2022 first via Bucks — and 4 Nets pick swaps to Rockets. Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince to Cavs,” Wojnarowski tweeted Wednesday.

The move to trade comes as Harden’s issues with the Rockets have become exacerbated by his terrible attitude — an attitude apparent during a press moment after Tuesday’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re just not good enough — obviously, chemistry, talent-wise, just everything — and it was clear these last few games,” Harden told reporters Tuesday night. “I love this city. I’ve literally done everything that I can. I mean, this situation, it’s crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed, so, yeah, thanks.”

Good riddance, Harden. I’m not sure you’ll be missed by this Rockets fan.