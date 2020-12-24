REPORT: James Harden Fined $50,000 For Violating The NBA’s Coronavirus Rules

Houston Rockets star James Harden has reportedly been hit with a hefty fine for violating the league’s coronavirus rules.

According to Shams Charania, Harden has been slapped with a $50,000 fine for violating NBA's health and safety protocols.

Rockets’ James Harden has been fined $50,000 for violating NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2020

Harden has been accused of being at a strip club maskless prior to the opener, which ended up being postponed because of multiple players potentially being out.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league’s COVID protocols, which would put Harden’s availability for tonight’s opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

The NBA superstar did post and later delete a message on social media claiming he wasn’t at a strip club, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Breaking: The NBA has postponed the Thunder-Rockets game tonight in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/y4icm8IQ0S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2020

Getting hit with a $50,000 fine is no joke. That’s more money than a lot of people make in a year, but it’s also just a drop in the bucket for Harden.

While I’m sure he’s not happy about it, I’m not sure it’ll have much impact on a guy making more than $40 million this season.

We’ll see if Harden can keep himself out of trouble, but somebody needs to tell athletes to chill out with the alleged club visits during the pandemic. Believe it or not, it’s not that hard to just chill out and relax!