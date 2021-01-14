Cuomo Accuses Federal Government Of ‘Shortchanging New York,’ Proposes $306 Billion Infrastructure Plan

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed the federal government was “shortchanging” New York in the fourth episode of his State of the State address.

Cuomo accused Washington, D.C. of “subsidizing other states with” New York’s tax dollars.

New Yorkers are just tired of subsidizing other states with our tax dollars. New York subsidizes 42 other states. No state gets back less from Washington than New York State. The federal government must stop shortchanging NY.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 14, 2021



“Why should we subsidize other states to keep their taxes artificially low, so they can then appeal to our citizens and businesses to relocate,” Cuomo asked. “And it’s only been getting worse.”

Delivering the fourth and final part of my 2021 State of the State address. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/qKeIq7K6bN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 14, 2021



Cuomo said that part of the problem is New York needs help from Washington, D.C. in addressing its $15 billion state deficit.

“We’ve established that the state’s short term $15 billion dollar economic deficit must be addressed by Washington,” Cuomo said. “And the inarguable truth that Washington has assaulted New York for the past four years, and that we must demand justice and fairness from Washington.”

Despite this deficit, Cuomo argues that now is the time for the state to spend money in an attempt to build a “new New York.”

“History teaches us that when the private economy is lagging, the public sector can spur activity,” Cuomo said. “That when unemployment is high, the public sector can create jobs. And when interest rates are low, the public sector should invest … only the public sector can build the common economic platform for growth.”

Cuomo announced a $306 billion infrastructure improvement plan, calling it the “largest infrastructure plan in New York history.”

We’re expanding our #infrastructure plan to invest $306 billion in the future of NY. It’s the largest infrastructure plan in NY history & the largest of any state in the nation. Interest rates are low & NYers are looking for work — now is the time to build.#SOTS2021 pic.twitter.com/x23mRE3AjH — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 14, 2021



The center of his plan revolves around developing a new Manhattan Midtown West transit hub that will span across 140 acres of land.

“Now 140 acres may not sound like much in upstate New York, but in Manhattan, it is massive,” Cuomo pointed out. “It will be a transit oriented development on a scale never attempted.”

Cuomo explained the state will also expand Penn Station’s capacity by using federal funds to purchase the “square block” to the south of the station. This will add onto the station’s already existing 21 tracks.

“We call it Penn South,” Cuomo said. “That will add 40% more train capacity by adding at least eight additional underground tracks.”

Cuomo also announced the state will expand the Javits Center by 1.2 million square feet. Additional undertakings include expansion of the High Line, a transformation of pier 76 into a public tourist site, and a complete redevelopment of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

“These Westside projects represent $51 billion in investment and 196,000 jobs,” Cuomo said. “Even more, they will show New Yorkers and the world that a new New York City is in reach, and that the future is bright.”

The governor also unveiled numerous infrastructure projects for locations upstate and in Long Island.