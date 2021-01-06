New York Gov. Cuomo Sending State National Guard To DC

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday night that he is sending 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C., to assist with the presidential transition following a deadly riot.

“At the request of the United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power,” Cuomo said in a press release.

“For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively,” the statement continued. (REPORT: State Legislator Derrick Evans Among Those Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building)

Members of the New York National Guard will aid law enforcement from Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey who are also being deployed to the nation’s capital, according to Pix 11.

Police were forced to draw their weapons after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters rioted and stormed the Capitol, smashing in doors and getting into physical altercations with police.

They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters have broken into the Capitol

pic.twitter.com/JwFfaCq2dJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

The Madison building on Capitol Hill was evacuated within minutes of the breach while the Capitol was put into a complete lockdown after tear gas was dispersed.