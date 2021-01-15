Editorial

The New York Jets Hire Robert Saleh As The Team’s New Head Coach

GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 28: Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 18-15. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have hired Robert Saleh as the team’s new head coach.

The Jets announced late Thursday night that the franchise had “reached an agreement in principle” to hire the 49ers defensive coordinator. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saleh will now take over following the firing of Adam Gase, and he is the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.

Saleh’s name has been thrown around a ton over the past few weeks, and it was clear that he was eventually going to land a head coaching job.

I don’t know much about him, but he’s clearly incredibly well respected in NFL circles. That much is obvious to anyone following coaching searches.

The Jets also hold the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft. With Sam Darnold on the roster, they really can’t lose.

They can either draft a young quarterback who they think will be great, or they can trade the pick and keep Darnold.

Either way, Saleh is going to have options as we head into the 2021 NFL season.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the hire!