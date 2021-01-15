The New York Jets Hire Robert Saleh As The Team’s New Head Coach

The New York Jets have hired Robert Saleh as the team’s new head coach.

The Jets announced late Thursday night that the franchise had "reached an agreement in principle" to hire the 49ers defensive coordinator.

Saleh will now take over following the firing of Adam Gase, and he is the first Muslim head coach in NFL history.

We’ve reached an agreement in principle with Robert Saleh to become our head coach. ???? https://t.co/CiIczkN97j pic.twitter.com/NC3nW27uNa — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 15, 2021

Saleh’s name has been thrown around a ton over the past few weeks, and it was clear that he was eventually going to land a head coaching job.

I don’t know much about him, but he’s clearly incredibly well respected in NFL circles. That much is obvious to anyone following coaching searches.

Exceptional hire…may turn out to be the best hire of this cycle: -Passionate leader of men

-Great X’s & O’s

-Broad NFL experience will allow him to hire an excellent staff

-Shanahan connection should allow him to hire a terrific offensive mind with a cutting edge offense https://t.co/d5qUWb5AWG — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) January 15, 2021

The Jets also hold the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft. With Sam Darnold on the roster, they really can’t lose.

They can either draft a young quarterback who they think will be great, or they can trade the pick and keep Darnold.

Either way, Saleh is going to have options as we head into the 2021 NFL season.

Robert Saleh spoke about what makes a good coaching staff at the QB Coaching Summit last year. Now, he gets to put together his own.#TakeFlight | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/epMnS8q6mQ — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2021

