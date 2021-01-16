Nicolas Cage’s New Movie ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Looks Absolutely Outrageous

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “Willy’s Wonderland” looks absurd.

The plot of the film (I swear this is real), according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “When his car breaks down, a quiet loner agrees to clean an abandoned family fun center in exchange for repairs. He soon finds himself waging war against possessed animatronic mascots while trapped inside Willy’s Wonderland.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound absolutely bonkers to you? Well, just wait until you see the trailer. You can give it a watch below!

Who the hell is advising Cage on these movies? Seriously, who is picking his movies for him? I need that person’s name so that they can either be given a huge raise or be arrested.

I’m honestly not sure because “Willy’s Wonderland” looks like the kind of movie somebody wrote on LSD or after losing a bet.

Nicolas Cage went from making “National Treasure,” which is an all-time great movie, to making a film about a guy fighting animatronic mascots.

If you don’t find that funny, then I simply don’t know what to tell you.

For those of you interested, you can catch “Willy’s Wonderland” starting February 12! Now, let’s roll the tape on the greatest words to ever come out of Cage’s mouth!

Take it away!