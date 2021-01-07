American Icon Nicolas Cage Turns 57 Years Old

It’s officially Nicolas Cage’s birthday!

The American icon, who was born Jan. 7, 1964, turned 57 years old Thursday. That means it’s time to go ahead and remember what a king Cage is. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Happy Birthday Nicolas Cage! 57 years young today, Cage is looking great! What would you get the man who has everything for his birthday? pic.twitter.com/ZEq93XTX73 — Caged In: A Nicolas Cage Podcast (@cagedinpod) January 7, 2021

Let me start off right away by saying that if you don’t like Nicolas Cage, then you’re a not reader of mine. It’s that simple. Cage is an all-time great actor. Laugh all you want, but the man just makes hits. It’s a fact.

Cage has starred in two “National Treasure” films, “The Rock,” “Con Air” and many more awesome movies.

Both “National Treasure” movies will forever be remembered as classics. Fans are still craving a third from Cage!

Hollywood is full of people who are absolute clowns. The entertainment industry is just full of people who are awful and suck.

Cage is one of the very few people who is actually entertaining, authentic and never seems to care what people think.

He’s just out here entertaining the masses.

So, on this day, please take a moment to remember Cage’s incredible acting skills, iconic roles and contributions to the entertainment world.

Now, let’s remember the greatest quote he ever spoke!