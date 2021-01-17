Rep. Joaquin Castro Lays Out What Impeachment Trial Might Look Like

Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro described what the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump might look like in a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Castro, who was recently appointed as an impeachment manager by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was asked by host George Stephanopoulos when he thought the articles of impeachment would be sent over to the Senate so a trial could start. (RELATED: Mike Huckabee: ‘If We’re Going To Impeach Donald Trump … Then We’d Better Impeach Kamala Harris’ For Bailing BLM Protesters Out Of Jail)

WATCH:

“Well, all of us on the impeachment manager team are ready to go when the trial does start,” Castro began. “We’re ready to lay out the evidence that the president incited a deadly insurrection that resulted in the loss of lives of five Americans, and so there is of course conversations going on between Speaker Pelosi and the Senate, but we’ll be ready to go when it starts.”

Trump was impeached for a second time on Jan. 13 after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building one week prior. Trump is accused of inciting the riot after holding a “Save America” rally on Jan. 6 where he called on his supporters to march to the Capitol and demand Vice President Mike Pence and Congress overturn the Electoral College results.

During the riot, Trump called on his supporters to remain peaceful via his Twitter account, which has since been suspended. On the day of his impeachment he released a video statement explicitly condemning the violence that took place at the Capitol.

Castro noted that he and the other impeachment managers were “gathering all the evidence” and preparing as if a trial were going to be “in the next hour.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office has said he will not reconvene the Senate before Jan. 19, meaning an impeachment trial won’t happen before Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Castro was also asked how lengthy the trial might be and if they would call any witnesses.

“Well, most of all, you know, we’re going to do whatever it takes to lay out the case,” Castro responded. He continued talking about what he saw as Trump’s role in the riot, but did not answer the questions on the length of the trial or potential witnesses.