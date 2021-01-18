REPORT: Dominion Voting Systems Threatens MyPillow CEO With ‘Imminent’ Lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems reportedly sent a letter threatening to sue the CEO of MyPillow, Mike Lindell, over his accusations of voter fraud involving Dominion machines during the 2020 presidential election.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” Dominion’s letter to Lindell said, according to the New York Times.

“Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” Dominion’s letter to Lindell reportedly added.

Dominion has been accused by President Donald Trump and others of voting inaccuracies during the election, but no evidence has ever been presented to back their statements up.

Several media outlets have issued corrections and retractions following legal demands from Dominion and Smartmatic, another company that provides voting technology to states.

Fox hosts Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Jeanine Pirro all aired pre-taped question and answer segments about election security in response to lawsuit threats from Smartmatic, the Associated Press reported.

Dominion also sent a letter threatening legal action to the blog American Thinker after the site published posts that accused Dominion of trying to steal the 2020 presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. (RELATED: REPORT: Michigan Judge Orders Probe Of Dominion Voting Machines, But Not For Presidential Election)

The blog issued a statement retracting multiple claims of election fraud and said some of its posts “falsely accuse US Dominion Inc., Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., and Dominion Voting Systems Corporation (collectively “Dominion”) of conspiring to steal the November 2020 election from Donald Trump… are completely false and have no basis in fact.”

Dominion also filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against lawyer Sidney Powell in January over “wild accusations” that the company tried to “steal” the election for Biden.