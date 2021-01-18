Editorial

Fox Sports Releases Chilling Video About Tom Brady And Drew Brees

Jan 9, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead
Fox Sports dropped an awesome video Sunday about Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Prior to the Buccaneers beating the Saints to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship game, Tom Rinaldi did a feature video about the two legendary passers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of football, then I can promise you that this one will hit you right in the heart.

Damn, if that video doesn’t make you emotional, then I have to ask whether or not you’re even a real fan of the sport.

We’re talking about two men who have had an impact on football that few humans could ever dream of matching.

 

Finally, the two of them met in the playoffs Sunday. For NFL fans, it was an awesome environment, especially considering Brees is reportedly done.

Also, nobody brings the feels like Tom Rinaldi does. For fans of “GameDay” on ESPN, we’re all very well-aware of how great he is when it comes to telling stories.

He’ll take you on an emotional rollercoaster like it’s nothing at all. Fox Sports snatching him up was a genius decision.

Props to Fox Sports for giving fans one of the best NFL videos that we’ve seen in a long time.