Fox Sports Releases Chilling Video About Tom Brady And Drew Brees

Fox Sports dropped an awesome video Sunday about Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Prior to the Buccaneers beating the Saints to punch a ticket to the NFC Championship game, Tom Rinaldi did a feature video about the two legendary passers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of football, then I can promise you that this one will hit you right in the heart.

“A combined 41 seasons in, they resist and remain against the ebb and the age and the fade. They do more than endure. They prevail.” Tom Rinaldi’s first feature with @NFLonFOX takes a look at today’s legendary matchup between @TomBrady and @DrewBrees.#TBvsNO pic.twitter.com/3fypSGxWBu — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 18, 2021

Damn, if that video doesn’t make you emotional, then I have to ask whether or not you’re even a real fan of the sport.

We’re talking about two men who have had an impact on football that few humans could ever dream of matching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Finally, the two of them met in the playoffs Sunday. For NFL fans, it was an awesome environment, especially considering Brees is reportedly done.

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees’ last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Also, nobody brings the feels like Tom Rinaldi does. For fans of “GameDay” on ESPN, we’re all very well-aware of how great he is when it comes to telling stories.

He’ll take you on an emotional rollercoaster like it’s nothing at all. Fox Sports snatching him up was a genius decision.

Tom Rinaldi bringing the cries to Fox.. Damn good story teller pic.twitter.com/x4CnBb6nt1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 17, 2021

Props to Fox Sports for giving fans one of the best NFL videos that we’ve seen in a long time.