Honduran Migrant En Route To US Says That Biden Is ‘Going To Help All Of Us’

A migrant reportedly from Honduras said in an interview that the caravan he was part of was coming to the United States because President-elect Joe Biden has “given us 100 days” to arrive and receive legal documents, according to Fox News.

In the interview first posted Monday to Twitter by TheHill, the migrant explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his country economically, Fox News reported.

“What I want for my people, I just want patience and prayers that we can get to the U.S. because they’re having a new president whereas Biden, he’s going to help all of us,” the migrant said, Fox News reported. “He’s given us 100 days to get to the U.S. and give us ‘legalment’ paper so we can get a better life for our kids and family.”

Biden has promised to not conduct deportations for his first 100 days in office, but a senior transition team official has warned immigrants that “now is not the time” to come, NBC News reported. While the Biden administration plans to reverse many immigration policies enforced by the administration of President Donald Trump, initial focus will be on undocumented immigrants currently in the United States.

Asylum seekers “need to understand they’re not going to be able to come into the United States immediately,” the official added, according to NBC News.

A caravan composed of 7,000-8,000 migrants from Honduras on their way to the United States have forced their way into Guatemala over the weekend, NPR reported. They are expected to arrive at the U.S./Mexico border in weeks.

Guatemala has condemned the caravan as illegal, according to National Review. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: America’s Elites Want ‘Immigration Without Limit’)

“Guatemala’s message is loud and clear: These types of illegal mass movements will not be accepted, that’s why we are working together with the neighboring nations to address this as a regional issue,” the country’s president said in a Sunday statement.