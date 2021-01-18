Mom Punched In Viral Video Video From Pro-Trump Rally Loses Hospital Job

The nurse who went viral after getting punched in the face at a pro-Trump rally that turned violent has now lost her job at UMass Memorial Hospital, according to the Boston Herald.

Therese Duke said she was in the midst of a crowd of “like-minded” supporters of President Donald Trump “looking for a place to eat” when the skirmish occurred. Police reports indicate that pro-Trump supporters and a “counter-protest” group were demonstrating around Black Lives Matter plaza.

Duke explained that she saw a woman, law enforcement officer Ashanti Smith, filming the crowd. After Duke reached for the phone, Smith, a Black woman, sucker punched her in the face. Smith was arrested and charged with simple assault and pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Jan. 6.

Fight breaks out between BLM and Trump Supporters, Ends with tonn of pepper spray from police.

“I did nothing wrong,” Duke told the Boston Herald. “I was the one who was assaulted.”

Duke’s name became public after her 18-year-old daughter tweeted the video while mocking her for being involved in the violence. The video has now been viewed more than 12 million times.

“Remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent,” Helena Duke tweeted. “This you?”

Her daughter identified herself as the “liberal lesbian” who had been “kicked out multiple times” before revealing the names of her family members involved.

UMass Memorial released a statement saying the “caregiver who may have been involved in this week’s violent events at the nation’s capitol” was “no longer a part of our organization.”

Duke said she felt “forced” to resign and fears she will never find employment again. (RELATED: Capitol Riot Arrests Climb To At Least 82)

UMass Memorial claimed that it does not comment publicly on personnel matters, according to the Boston Herald.

“Advocacy and/or protest outside of work that do not violate our policies and standards of respect are not grounds for employee discipline,” a UMass spokesperson told the Herald.

Duke defended traveling to the nation’s capital to support Trump, saying she was simply trying to “prevent communism and socialism.” She also called it “a last-ditch effort to show support because we know the vote was stolen.”

Duke has repeatedly emphasized neither she nor her family was involved with the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol building the next day. (RELATED: National Guard Members Sleep Overnight At Capitol Building)