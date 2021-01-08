REPORT: Capitol Riot Arrests Climb To At Least 82

At least 82 individuals have been arrested in connection with Wednesday’s Capitol riot across all involved law enforcement agencies, as reported by Fox News.

A pro-Trump rally quickly devolved into a riot that breached the Capitol building and left 5 dead Wednesday. Two women, Cindy Fitchett and Xandra Sixkiller-Cramer, have been arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) due to the attack, the law enforcement agency said Thursday, according to Fox News. A USCP press release shows the 12 others arrested by USCP were men.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police (MPD) have arrested 68 individuals who partook in Wednesday’s events, as reported by Fox News. Of the 68 arrested by MPD, only about a dozen were women, according to Fox News.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation continues to release images of perpetrators and suspects from Wednesday’s riot on social media, and is soliciting information from the public.

Do you see anyone you recognize? The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/o9rDVDsk5S to see images from current cases, and submit tips to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/R9JqN8TqpP — FBI (@FBI) January 8, 2021

As of Friday morning, MPD claimed they have received over 17,000 tips in connection to the Capitol riots since releasing photos of suspects, according to Fox News.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying persons of interest responsible for Unlawful Entry offenses that occurred yesterday on US Capitol Grounds, 100 block of 1st Street, NW. More photos: https://t.co/i2Hbv1bkPh Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/yWIPEaxxFW — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

Five individuals, one USCP officer and four rioters, died during the Capitol riot. The USCP announced Thursday that Officer Brian D. Sicknick had died from injuries sustained trying to control the rioters.

Three of the individuals died because of “medical emergencies” during the breach.

The fifth victim, Ashli Babbit, was shot by police inside the Capitol on Wednesday and later died.