REPORT: Tennessee Is Firing Football Coach Jeremy Pruitt

Tennessee is reportedly removing football coach Jeremy Pruitt at some point Monday.

According to Pete Thamel, Pruitt and the Volunteers are going their separate ways. The biggest question now is how much of his $12.8 million buyout the program will end up paying. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Tennessee will be parting ways with coach Jeremy Pruitt today. AD Phil Fulmer’s future will also be addressed. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 18, 2021

Absolutely massive news out of the SEC today, and it just dropped out of nowhere on us! Here I am enjoying my Monday, and Tennessee reportedly now needs a new football coach.

This is what we call a shockwave level event in the business. This decision will be felt all over the SEC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football)

It’s worth noting that the decision to move off of Pruitt comes as the Volunteers have been engulfed by chaos and a reported NCAA probe.

Been trending this way for weeks. Jeremy Pruitt has told those around him this year if he gets fired, he’ll just go back to Alabama and work for Saban again. https://t.co/oPqRRRc4gn — John Talty (@JTalty) January 18, 2021

So, who will replace Pruitt in Knoxville? The first name that jumps to my mind is Hugh Freeze, but I honestly don’t know who the Volunteers will target. No matter what, they have to go big if they want to compete with the big dogs in the SEC.