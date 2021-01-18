REVIEW: ‘Tehran’ Is A Very Intriguing Show On Apple TV+

“Tehran” is a really fun show on Apple TV+.

A coworker of mine had told me a couple times that I needed to watch the spy series about an Israeli agent in Iran. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

After being told again Saturday night to check it out, I fired up “Tehran” while relaxing Sunday. Folks, it’s a hell of a show.

The series follows Israeli spy Tamar Rabinyan after she’s inserted into Tehran in order to take anti-aircraft weapons offline so that an airstrike can be carried out.

Unfortunately, things don’t go according to plan and Tamar finds herself stuck in an enemy country.

The first episode of “Tehran” is wildly intense, and that energy is carried forward throughout the show. I’m about halfway through and I’m absolutely loving the Apple TV+ series.

Now, are there a few slow moments? Yes, there are a couple storylines that are dragged out a bit much, but overall, “Tehran” is a ton of fun.

If you love Middle Eastern issues, foreign policy, espionage shows and movies and are interested in the tension between Iran and Israel, then you’re going to love “Tehran.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by טהרן | Tehrn (@tehrantvseries)

You can catch it on Apple TV+, and I suggest you give it a shot!