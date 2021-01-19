The Baltimore Ravens Cut Quarterback Robert Griffin III

Quarterback Robert Griffin III is no longer a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens announced late Monday afternoon that the team had cut the Baylor Heisman winner. RGIII had been on the Ravens since the 2018 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be interesting to see if RGIII decides to keep trying to play football or if he calls it a career.

He probably has some gas left in the tank, but you just have to wonder how much he wants to keep pushing it on the field.

No matter what he does, the fact RGIII managed to have a lengthy career after his knee injury with Washington is remarkable.

I thought the former second overall pick’s career was pretty much over when Washington cut him prior to the 2016 season.

Instead, he briefly played with the Browns and stuck around in Baltimore for several years.

Now, we’ll see what he does going forward. No matter what, he’s had a career he can be proud of, and he’s made some serious money.