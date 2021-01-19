Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s And Wayfair Pull MyPillow Products From Shelves, CEO Says

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s and Wayfair have all stopped selling MyPillow products after the company’s CEO continued alleging mass voter fraud occurred during the presidential election.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s called MyPillow CEO and Founder Mike Lindell this week informing them of their decision, he told Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) in an interview Monday. Wayfair and grocery store chain HEB also dropped MyPillow products, Lindell told St. Paul, Minnesota Fox affiliate KMSP-TV Tuesday.

“I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond,” Lindell told RSBN. “They’re dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places.” (RELATED: CNN Hosts Claim ‘My Pillow Guy’ Is ‘Filling The Gap’ Of Departed White House Staff)

“These guys don’t understand, they’re scared, like a Bed Bath & Beyond, they’re scared,” he continued. “They were good partners. In fact, I told them, ‘You guys come back anytime you want.'”

Lindell blamed Sleeping Giants, a progressive activist group that specializes in pressuring corporations to stop advertising on conservative networks. He called the organization “the most evil people on the planet” during the RSBN interview.

“This is the evil left, Lindell said. “This is the evil crazy left, deep state or whatever it is.”

Sleeping Giants celebrated the companies who dropped MyPillow in a series of tweets Tuesday.

Since November, Lindell has pushed several claims of voter fraud, alleging that the election was stolen from President Donald Trump, according to Business Insider. Dominion Voting Systems, the technology company that made voting machines used widely in the 2020 election, said it would sue Lindell for his “false and conspiratorial” claims.

Lindell was photographed outside the White House on Friday before meeting with Trump, The New York Times reported.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Wayfair and HEB didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

