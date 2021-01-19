Matthew McConaughey Says Sports Are ‘Healthy Tribalism’

Matthew McConaughey thinks people could learn a thing or two about tribalism from sports.

As we near President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Wednesday, we seem to have forgotten that it's okay to shake hands at the end of a great competition. Well, the "True Detective" star thinks sports can serve as a helpful and healthy reminder.

McConaughey told Stephen A. Smith the following during a recent interview about sports and life:

It’s actually a great example of healthy tribalism. Yeah, you have tribes. You have 50% of the stadium on one side, 50% on the other, but you come together. You battle over a game, and then after you go, ‘Damn, good game. I’m going to get you next time.’ And, you come back for another battle.

You can watch his full interview below.

Has there literally ever been a more important time for McConaughey’s message about tribalism than right now?

I think the answer to that is easy, and the answer is no. We need to remember that we’re all in this together at the end of the day.

I’m a Wisconsin man. I would do anything for Wisconsin to win. I mean literally anything. Yet, I have a lot of Michigan fans in my family.

We fight like hell and cheer against each other, but when the dust settles, we’re still very close.

Props to McConaughey for keeping it real as always!