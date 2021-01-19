NFL’s Sarah Thomas Set To Become First Female To Officiate Super Bowl

The National Football League’s Sarah Thomas is set to become the first female to officiate the sport’s annual championship when she takes the field this February in Super Bowl LV.

“Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl,” the National Football League tweeted Tuesday, along with a snapshot of the officiate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sarah Thomas will make history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. #SBLV pic.twitter.com/9AmsgjC7Qr — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2021

“The #SBLV crew: Carl Cheffers (R) Fred Bryan (U) Sarah Thomas (DJ) Rusty Baynes (LJ) James Coleman (FJ) Eugene Hall (SJ) Dino Paganelli (BJ) Mike Wimmer (RO),” the league tweeted out ahead of the first post about this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew. “Sarah makes history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.” (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

The #SBLV crew: Carl Cheffers (R)

Fred Bryan (U)

Sarah Thomas (DJ)

Rusty Baynes (LJ)

James Coleman (FJ)

Eugene Hall (SJ)

Dino Paganelli (BJ)

Mike Wimmer (RO) Sarah makes history as the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl. https://t.co/EVvz45QgFx pic.twitter.com/tDvWZPx9JG — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 19, 2021

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. shared on the NFL website. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl.”

“Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor,” he added.