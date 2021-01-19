Take A Tour Of The ‘Green Zone’ Set Up For Inauguration Day

Daily Caller chief video editor Richie McGinniss entered the “green zone” in Washington, D.C., which has been set up ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to provide a tour of the area.

“I have entered what’s aptly being called the ‘green zone,'” McGinniss said. “You can see we have these checkpoints here. [There are] metal detectors at every single block to get in.”

“No car traffic down here other than law enforcement and [the] National Guard,” he said. “We have these fences basically every block and we have all the flags out for inauguration.” (RELATED: ‘Don’t Want To Go Down That Road’: Rep. Roy Explains Why He Didn’t Support Trump’s Impeachment)

Here’s a look at the vehicle checkpoints that are set up on the perimeter of the “Green Zone” Note the last slide listing restricted items including “selfie sticks” pic.twitter.com/E5sohhzTLJ — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) January 16, 2021

McGinniss also highlighted some additional security measures in place.

“Just when you thought you’ve seen every single security measure they could possibly put in place,” he said, “you see a tethered drone…right at 17th and H [street].”

McGinniss also showed the security around the Trump International Hotel, what the streets near the White House look like and more. (RELATED: Nearly Three-Fourths Of Voters Are Worried About Violence Before Biden’s Inauguration: Poll)

WATCH:

