Daughter Of Uighur Muslims Pleads For Chinese Government To Set Her Mother Free

Ziba Murat, a Uighur Muslim and the daughter of a retired doctor reportedly being detained by the Chinese Communist Party, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about her mom’s situation, her plea to the world and more.

“Each and every person has a responsibility to ensure that the worst parts of the history cannot be repeated,” Murat said. “The Chinese government is holding hostages. They cannot be rewarded.”

“My mother must be free,” she said. “She needs to be with her granddaughters, daughters — not in a prison.” (RELATED: ‘I Just Miss Her’: Uighur American Speaks Out About Missing Mom, Disney’s ‘Mulan’)

Murat also called on human rights organizations and world leaders to help her as well as the other Uighur Muslims.

“I ask you to stand with us,” Murat said.

