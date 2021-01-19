‘Unsolved’ Is An Intriguing Show About The Murder Of Biggie Smalls

I’ve dived into “Unsolved,” and it’s pretty solid.

The show is currently streaming on Netflix after initially airing on the USA Network back in 2018, and it’s really good. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m one episode in, and the series follows a group of police investigating the death of rapper Notorious B.I.G., who also went by Biggie Smalls.

I’m really surprised I’d never heard of this show before because the cast is legit loaded. Jimmi Simpson plays the officer investigating the crime shortly after it happened, and Josh Duhamel plays the officer investigating the crime a decade later.

Folks, if you’re familiar with the murders of Tupac and Biggie, then you have to give “Unsolved” a shot. Even after one episode, I can already tell it’s going to be incredibly solid.

We’re talking about two of the greatest unsolved murders in American history.

For those of you who really want to dive in without anything being ruined for the rest of the readers, go ahead and hop over to Google.

Trust me, there’s enough info out there to keep you busy for days.

What “Unsolved” focuses on is the actual investigation broken up over two time periods. Given the cast involved, I’m not sure how you can say no to the mini-series.

You can check it out right now streaming on Netflix!