Bernie Sanders’ Grumpy Chic Look At Inauguration Steals Show

Bernie Sanders’ social-distancing, grumpy chic jacket and mittens look at the inauguration Wednesday stole the show.

The Vermont senator showed up in a beige coat and grey pants at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States. (RELATED: Jill Biden And Michelle Obama Shine In Striking Coat Combos For Inauguration)

He completed the look with a face mask and brown, white and tan mittens. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The gloves were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, who takes her daughter to a daycare run by Sanders‘ daughter-in-law, according to the “Today” show.

“Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt,” Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer tweeted. “She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”

Sanders‘ bundled up, social-distancing grumpy look lit up social media as well, The Week reported.

Everyone in dresses and thin coats… then there’s @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/NGIh4DQHYy — Nida Allam (@NidaAllam) January 20, 2021

grumpy practical outerwear king pic.twitter.com/LOo93uLfaq — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders, prepared for all eventualities. pic.twitter.com/XZzbSv4J5k — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 20, 2021

good morning to bernie’s mittens especially pic.twitter.com/dxmkFvg9N1 — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021

In all the inauguration fashion news, let us not overlook Senator Bernie Sanders’ mittens pic.twitter.com/BlZivZ8cMP — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 20, 2021