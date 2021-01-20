Editorial

Bernie Sanders’ Grumpy Chic Look At Inauguration Steals Show

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bernie Sanders’ social-distancing, grumpy chic jacket and mittens look at the inauguration Wednesday stole the show.

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vermont senator showed up in a beige coat and grey pants at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden being sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States. (RELATED: Jill Biden And Michelle Obama Shine In Striking Coat Combos For Inauguration)

(Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He completed the look with a face mask and brown, white and tan mittens. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

The gloves were made by Vermont teacher Jen Ellis, who takes her daughter to a daycare run by Sanders‘ daughter-in-law, according to the “Today” show.

“Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt,” Buzzfeed reporter Ruby Cramer tweeted. “She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.”

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool/Getty Images)

Sanders‘ bundled up, social-distancing grumpy look lit up social media as well, The Week reported.