Garth Brooks Performs Beautiful Rendition Of ‘Amazing Grace’ During Joe Biden Inauguration

Country music star Garth Brooks performed a beautiful rendition of “Amazing Grace” during Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden.

CALL FOR UNITY: Garth Brooks performs “Amazing Grace” at the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/A8ha99XFf7 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 20, 2021

Brooks sounded absolutely amazing and I loved seeing the country music industry get representation at this historical event. It did seem odd that nobody sang along to “Amazing Grace.” Do people not know the words?

Apparently they don’t. Model Chrissy Teigen, who is in attendance at the inauguration, admitted she didn’t know the words on Twitter.

“I tried to sing with Garth but got about 6 words right,” Teigen tweeted.

Regardless, the performance was amazing.

Brooks claimed the decision to perform at the inauguration was not a “political statement,” but a “statement of unity.”

“This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Brooks said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This is history, and it is an honor to get to serve.”

“There is a common theme in every presidential election: New beginnings, new starts, but it is the word unity, the word love, the word that we belong to each other. It is going to take all of us, what I want for all of us to do is listen,” Brooks reportedly added. “We are more divided than ever, that bridge that brings us together, it is reaching across, loving one another, because that is what is going to get us through the most divided times that we have.”