Alex Ovechkin Added To The NHL’s Coronavirus List For Being In A Hotel Room With His Teammates

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on the league’s coronavirus list.

Ovi and three of his teammates were placed on the league's coronavirus list late Wednesday. The reason why? The four of them spent time together in a hotel room outside of "team approved areas," according to a statement from the Caps.

This right here is the insanity in sports that just drives me crazy when we’re talking about coronavirus. Four members of a team spent time together in a hotel room, and now they can’t practice.

According to Outkick, they’ll be eligible to play Friday if there aren’t any problems, but that doesn’t make the situation any less stupid.

Alex Ovechkin statement on #caps breaking the NHL’s COVID protocols: “I regret my choice to spend time together with my teammates in our hotel room and away from the locker room areas. I will learn from this experience.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 21, 2021

The NHL is aware that these guys spend time in the locker room together, eat their meals with each other and initiate physical contact on the ice, right?

The idea that being in the same hotel room now lands you on the NHL’s coronavirus list is next-level stupid. Does common sense not exist anymore?

I’m all for being safe, but if guys can be on the ice and in the locker room together, then why is a hotel room a problem?

Just so we are clear here, the Capitals were fined $100,000 by the NHL after four players, including Alex Ovechkin, were hanging out in a hotel room at some point during their 4-game road trip — a violation of covid protocols. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 21, 2021

Let’s use a bit more common sense going forward. This insanity needs to end.