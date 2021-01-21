Editorial

Alex Ovechkin Added To The NHL’s Coronavirus List For Being In A Hotel Room With His Teammates

BUFFALO, NY - JANUARY 14: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals during the game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on January 14 , 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on the league’s coronavirus list.

Ovi and three of his teammates were placed on the league’s coronavirus list late Wednesday. The reason why? The four of them spent time together in a hotel room outside of “team approved areas,” according to a statement from the Caps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full statement from the team and a reaction from Ovechkin in the tweet below.

This right here is the insanity in sports that just drives me crazy when we’re talking about coronavirus. Four members of a team spent time together in a hotel room, and now they can’t practice.

According to Outkick, they’ll be eligible to play Friday if there aren’t any problems, but that doesn’t make the situation any less stupid.

The NHL is aware that these guys spend time in the locker room together, eat their meals with each other and initiate physical contact on the ice, right?

The idea that being in the same hotel room now lands you on the NHL’s coronavirus list is next-level stupid. Does common sense not exist anymore?

I’m all for being safe, but if guys can be on the ice and in the locker room together, then why is a hotel room a problem?

Let’s use a bit more common sense going forward. This insanity needs to end.