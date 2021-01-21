Lou Dobbs: RNC Chair McDaniel And Congressional Republican Leadership ‘Bare Tremendous Responsibility’ For Election Results

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs said Wednesday that Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bore a lot of “responsibility” for the results of the 2020 election and beyond.

Dobbs was joined by guest Leo Terrell on his broadcast of “Lou Dobbs Tonight” to discuss the Republican leaders, and said that “all three bare tremendous responsibility.” He also accused McCarthy and McConnell of judging former President Donald Trump “without due process” over his impeachment. (RELATED: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Won’t Say Whether Biden Supports Senate Conviction Of Donald Trump)

“One, Kevin McCarthy said that the President bore responsibility for the mob that assaulted Capitol,” Dobbs said. “Two, Mitch McConnell said that he [Trump] bore responsibility, and that he would make it a vote of conscience in an impeachment on the president and his future. And, thirdly, Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, as RNC chair lost, lost the Senate control. She also lost the presidency. And she has been re-elected to head the RNC. In point of fact, all three bare tremendous responsibility for what we saw ensue from November 3rd on and the results.”

President Joe Biden won the election with 306 Electoral College votes, but the Republicans gained a net 11 seats in the House of Representatives. The race in New York’s 22nd congressional district has yet to be called. Democrats gained control of the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.

Trump was impeached Jan. 13 after allegedly inciting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 in order to stop the joint session of Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

Dobbs went on to say that McConnell and McCarthy judging Trump without due process means that neither of them “belongs in the office” that they hold.

“I concur with your analysis on McCarthy and McConnell. I find it disingenuous for those two leaders, so-called leaders, to comment on a decision regarding the impeachment proceedings without hearing the evidence,” Terrell responded. “I didn’t hear anything from Donald Trump’s speech, and I challenge the Democrats and these two Republicans to point out what did he do to warrant this impeachment, which I call frivolous, and this frivolous trial.”

“I believe it’s one good way to put it. And this country cannot tolerate anymore of their deadly frivolousness. And as to Ronna McDaniel, I like her, Leo. I think she’s a wonderful person. She lost. The Republican Party has to demand that their leaders win and that they fight for the party, for its values,” Dobbs concluded.