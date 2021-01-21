McCarthy Says He Wants Cheney To Remain In House GOP Leadership Following Impeachment Vote

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that he wants Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney to remain in GOP leadership following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Though he backed Cheney, the No. 3 House Republican, he added there were still “questions that needed to be answered” regarding the “style in which things were delivered,” and that the topic would be discussed when the GOP conference meets next week.

“We can have differences of opinion, but I do believe we’re going to have a conference next week to air the differences, unite individuals and move forward, to work for all Americans,” he said on Thursday.

Cheney, who has been more critical of Trump than other GOP lawmakers, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him last Wednesday on charges that he incited his supporters to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of attack,” Cheney said in a statement before her vote. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Following Trump’s impeachment, several House Republicans called for Cheney to be stripped of her leadership role, criticizing her willingness to break from the former president. (RELATED: Cheney Censured By Wyoming Republicans Following Impeachment Vote)

Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard also announced on Wednesday that he would wage a primary challenge Cheney over her vote to impeach, calling her “out of touch” with the voters in her home state. He likely faces a steep uphill battle, given Cheney’s esteemed status in Wyoming and the fact that she was reelected in November by 44 points.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.