Tlaib Calls Sen Cruz A ‘Dumbass’ After He Criticized Biden For Rejoining The Paris Climate Agreement

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a “dumbass” on Thursday over his stance on President Joe Biden’s move to join the Paris Climate Agreement again.

“Dumbass,” Tlaib tweeted.

“Looks like the Democrats’ calls for unity were short lived,” a Cruz spokesman told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

One of the executive orders Biden signed on his first day in the White House Wednesday started the process for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris accords.

Cruz criticized Biden’s move in a statement Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘I Will Be A President For All Americans’: President Joe Biden Pledges Unity In Inaugural Address’)

“By signing this order, President Biden indicates that he’s more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh,” Cruz said, according to the statement.

“Rejoining the Paris agreement isn’t about ‘restoring America’s leadership abroad’ or ‘solving the climate crisis,’ but instead it is about Democrats’ plans to destroy jobs they don’t like – including thousands of manufacturing jobs – and cede control of our energy future to other countries,” Cruz said, according to the statement.

The Texas senator said that the administration thinks Americans support the agreement, they should have the Senate approve it as a treaty, according to his statement. “But he knows that it would fail. So like his Democratic predecessor, President Biden is governing by executive fiat,” Cruz said, according to the statement.

Cruz also said going back into the agreement would not affect the climate would actually be detrimental “to the livelihoods of everyday Americans.”

Former President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would leave the agreement in 2017, according to the Associated Press, despite being one of the original five nations in the agreement. The U.S. formally left the agreement on Nov. 4, the AP reported.

.@POTUS “I was elected by voters of Pittsburgh, not Paris. I promised I wld exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve US interests” — Kayleigh McEnany 45 Archived (@PressSec45) June 1, 2017

Twitter and Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

