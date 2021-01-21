Tulsi Gabbard Announces New Upcoming Podcast

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced her new podcast show Thursday where she plans to “share in-depth insights & thought-provoking conversations.”

Gabbard was a 2020 presidential candidate before dropping out in March. She has consistently walked the line between her own party and the Republican Party, such as when she introduced a bill that would only allow biological females to compete in women’s sports. (RELATED: ‘Out Of Touch With Reality’: Tulsi Gabbard Rips House Gender Neutral Terms Rules Change)

“Over the last several years, one of the most beautiful things that I have experienced and appreciated throughout my service in public office and in the military are the people I’ve met, from all across the country, from around the world, and the incredible conversation that we’ve shared,” Gabbard said in a video announcement.

“We are all connected,” she continued. “Children of God, brothers and sisters, and we have so much more in common than we may realize … So on my show, I will go beyond the soundbite and share in-depth information, insights, and thought-provoking discussions.”

WATCH:

COMING SOON! On my show, we will go beyond the media soundbytes to share in-depth insights & thought-provoking conversations. You can subscribe/follow wherever you listen to podcasts & on YouTube. Turn your notifications on so you know when we go live! https://t.co/5FmN5mA7DL pic.twitter.com/KzNNLEtG1O — Tulsi Gabbard ???? (@TulsiGabbard) January 21, 2021

Gabbard did not announce a starting date for the upcoming podcast, she but did provide a link to allow viewers to subscribe to her channel. The former congresswoman said she does not plan to “shy away from the tough conversations” and noted that the channel could touch on any topic, from foreign policy to surfing questions.

The podcast will be called “This Is Tulsi Gabbard,” according to an announcement on her website.