Report: 22,000 Fans To Be Allowed To Attend Super Bowl LV

The NFL announced Friday that 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida in February.

In a video tweeted by the NFL, the league’s Commissioner Roger Goodell surprised health care workers at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with the news that they were selected to be the NFL’s guests at the Super Bowl. The clip was noted by the Bleacher Report in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL is inviting 7,500 vaccinated health care workers to attend Super Bowl LV to thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic. To celebrate, @nflcommish surprised Sarasota Memorial Hospital health care workers with tickets to #SBLV. pic.twitter.com/iurMY0BvMM — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2021

Goodell explained that the group would be among “thousands of vaccinated” health care workers the NFL would be inviting over the next week or so to watch this year’s best of the AFC and NFC go against each other. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

A link from the NFL read that, along with the 7,500 vaccinated workers, another 14,500 fans would be in attendance at this year’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” Goodell said in the release.

“We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes,” he added. “This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

The majority of healthcare workers “will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa and central Florida area,” according to the NFL release. However, all 32 NFL clubs will select vaccinated health care workers from their cities to attend the big game.