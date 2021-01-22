Casey Affleck Reacts To Rumors He Was The One Trashing A Cut-Out Of Ana De Armas At Ben Affleck’s Home

Casey Affleck responded to rumors that he was the one spotted putting a cut-out of Ana De Armas in the trash at his brother Ben Affleck’s home.

“A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something,” the 45-year-old actor shared with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

“And then I couldn’t think of one and a joke didn’t seem appropriate,” he added. “And I don’t have Twitter so that wasn’t going to work. But it definitely wasn’t me.”

Casey Affleck Sets the Record Straight on Ben’s Ana de Armas Cutout https://t.co/JKV0Fn1N7b — E! News (@enews) January 22, 2021

“The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships … it’s been challenging to relationships,” Casey continued. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

Affleck went on share that he thinks “Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person” and said that she “won’t have any problems meeting somebody else.”

He also raved about the 32-year-old actress’ performance as Marilyn Monroe in the movie “Blonde.”

“I would bet a lot that she’s gonna pick up every single award,” Casey shared.

The comments come after pictures surfaced on social media of someone wearing a mask outside of Ben Affleck‘s home putting a life-sized cardboard cut-out of Ana in the trash following reports of Ben and Armas’ split.