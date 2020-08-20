Report: Ben Affleck Is Coming Back As The Batman In Upcoming DC Film ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck has reportedly agreed to come back once again as the Batman in the upcoming DC Comics movie “The Flash.”

“His [Affleck‘s] Batman has a dichotomy that is very strong, which is his masculinity-because of the way he looks, and the imposing figure that he has, and his jawline-but he’s also very vulnerable,” director of the upcoming film Andy Muschietti told Variety in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Christian Bale Gets Robbed Of Best Actor Award At The Oscars For ‘Vice’)

Exclusive: Ben Affleck will return as Batman in The Flash https://t.co/z9vGh2xqNq — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 20, 2020

“He knows how to deliver from the inside out, that vulnerability,” he added. “He just needs a story that allows him to bring that contrast, that balance.” (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck Divorce In Jeopardy Of Being Dismissed)

Muschietti continued, “He’s a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction and relationship between Barry [Allen] and Affleck’s Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven’t seen before.”

“It’s Barry’s movie, it’s Barry’s story, but their characters are more related than we think,” he added, noting Ezra Miller will reprise his role as the Flash, Barry Allen, from the 2017 “Justice League.”

“They both lost their mothers to murder, and that’s one of the emotional vessels of the movie,” the director explained. “That’s where the Affleck Batman kicks in.”

The “Argo” star reportedly got the script last week and then agreed this week to join in on the project, per the Deadline.

And because “The Flash” will deal with alternate dimensions, other superstars who have been the caped crusader in the past will be appearing, including Michael Keaton who famously played the Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 movie.

“The Flash” is currently expected to hit theaters June 3, 2022.